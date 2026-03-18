New Delhi: India’s shipments of crude oil, LPG and LNG remain stranded in the Persian Gulf, with vessels awaiting clearance to pass through the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

According to Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Shipping Ministry, 22 Indian-flagged ships are currently stuck on the western side of the strait, carrying about 1.67 million tonnes of crude oil, 3.2 lakh tonnes of LPG, and nearly 2 lakh tonnes of LNG.

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When hostilities began following US-Israel strikes on Iran, a total of 28 Indian-flagged vessels were in the region, with 24 on the western side and four on the eastern side of the strait. Over the past week, two vessels from each side have managed to move to safer waters.

“All 611 seafarers on the 22 vessels on the western side are safe,” Sinha said. On the eastern side, three Indian-flagged vessels remain after another ship joined them.

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Of the 22 vessels on the western side, six are LPG carriers, one is an LNG tanker, four are crude oil tankers, one is carrying chemical products, three are container ships, and two are bulk carriers. In addition, one vessel is a dredger, one is empty, and three are in dry dock for routine maintenance.

Efforts are under way to secure safe passage for these vessels through the conflict-hit strait.

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The Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the open ocean, has effectively been shut following the US and Israel’s strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation.

Across the region, nearly 500 tanker vessels remain confined to the Persian Gulf. These include 108 crude oil tankers, 166 oil product tankers, 104 chemical/product tankers, 52 chemical tankers, and 53 other types.

Analysts suggest Iran may be permitting limited transit after verification. At least four vessels have exited the strait in recent days via the Larak–Qeshm channel after undergoing checks on ownership and cargo.

These vessels include three bulk carriers (two Greek and one Indian) and one Aframax tanker from Pakistan.

India imports around 88 per cent of its crude oil, 50 per cent of its natural gas, and 60 per cent of its LPG. Before the conflict, more than half of India’s crude imports came from Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the UAE, all of which rely on the Strait of Hormuz for shipping.

Between 85 and 95 per cent of LPG and about 30 per cent of natural gas imports also pass through the strait. While crude supplies have been partially offset through alternative sources such as Russia, West Africa, the US and Latin America, supplies of gas and LPG to industrial and commercial users have been curtailed.