New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday said that all polling stations across the six assemblies going into polls will provide the assured minimum facilities and comprehensive voter assistance.

The poll body had earlier, on March 15, announced the schedule for the General Elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, along with bye-elections in six other states.

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The commission has instructed the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) in all relevant states and Union Territories to ensure that each of the 218,807 polling stations is equipped with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) and that adequate voter assistance is available on polling day.

AMFs include essential amenities such as drinking water, shaded waiting areas, toilets with water facilities, proper lighting, ramps with appropriate gradients for persons with disabilities, standard voting compartments, and clear signage to guide voters.

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"CEOs have also been asked to provide benches placed at regular intervals in the queue so that electors can sit while awaiting their turn to vote," the ECI said.

"To strengthen voter awareness, four uniform and standardised Voter Facilitation Posters (VFP) shall be prominently displayed at all polling stations containing the Polling Station Details, List of Candidates, Do's and Don'ts, list of Approved Identification Documents and the voting process," the commission added.

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Voter Assistance Booths (VABs) will be available at every polling station. These booths will be staffed by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and other officials who are there to help voters find their polling booth number and serial number in the electoral roll. The booths will also have clear signage for voter visibility at polling locations.

Additionally, a mobile phone deposit facility for voters will be available outside the polling station entrance. This allows voters to hand over their switched-off mobile phone to a designated volunteer before entering the station and collect it after casting the vote, the statement said.

"The Commission reiterates that provisioning of AMF and related accessibility measures is mandatory and shall be monitored for strict compliance across all polling stations. All field functionaries have been directed to complete necessary works well before the poll dates to ensure a seamless and pleasant voting experience for all electors," the ECI stated.

(With IANS inputs)