New Delhi: Two more Indian-flagged LPG tankers are set to cross the conflict-ridden Strait of Hormuz after being stranded in the Persian Gulf since the West Asian conflict brought the narrow channel to a standstill.

Ship-tracking data shows that LPG tankers Pine Gas and Jag Vasant have departed the Persian Gulf and are expected to cross the Strait of Hormuz before heading to Indian ports.

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The two tankers, sailing close to each other on Monday afternoon, were between Iran’s Larak and Qeshm islands, possibly to make their identity clear to Iranian authorities before crossing the strait.

The two ships were among the 22 Indian-flagged vessels stranded in the region. Ship-tracking data indicates they could cross the strait sometime on Monday before heading to Indian ports.

Previously, MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi, carrying about 92,712 tonnes of LPG or roughly a day's cooking gas consumption of the country, had safely reached the Indian shore.

Originally, there were 28 Indian-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz when the conflict in West Asia broke out following US-Israel attacks on Iran. Of these, 24 were on the West side of the strait and four on the East side. In the last few days, two vessels from each side have managed to sail to safety.

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LPG carrier Shivalik reached Mundra in Gujarat on March 16, while another LPG tanker, Nanda Devi, reached Kandla port in Gujarat the next day. Two LPG carriers had started their journey on March 13 and crossed the Strait of Hormuz early on March 14.

Indian-flagged oil tanker Jag Laadki, with 80,886 tonnes of crude oil from the UAE, reached Mundra on March 18. Another tanker, Jag Prakash, carrying gasoline from Oman to Africa, had previously safely crossed the strait and is en route to Tanzania.

Overall, close to 500 tanker vessels remain confined within the Persian Gulf.

Analysts say Iran may be allowing select vessels to transit the strait after verification. A few vessels have transited outbound through the strait with a short diversion via the Larak-Qeshm Channel.

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This, they say, appears to be a verification process whereby Iran confirms the ownership, cargo and vessel are not of the US, and belong to those that Iran has permitted transit to.

India imports about 88 per cent of its crude oil, 50 per cent of natural gas, and 60 per cent of LPG. Before the war broke out, more than half of the crude oil that India imported came from countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the UAE, which use the strait for shipping.

As much as 85-95 per cent of LPG and 30 per cent of the gas came through the strait. The disruption in crude oil has been partially offset through alternative sources, such as Russia, West Africa, the US and Latin America. However, gas and LPG supplies to industrial and commercial users have been curtailed.