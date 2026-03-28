New Delhi: India on Saturday dismissed a media report claiming that billionaire Elon Musk was part of a phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump earlier this week.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that Tuesday’s discussion was held solely between the two leaders.

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The New York Times, citing unnamed US officials, had reported that Musk was involved in the call, describing it as an “unusual appearance” by a private individual in a conversation between two heads of state.

"We have seen the story. The telephone conversation on March 24 was between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump only," Jaiswal said.

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"As has been stated earlier, it provided the opportunity for exchange of views on the situation in West Asia," he added.

According to PTI, the New York Times report noted that it remained “unclear” why Musk would have been on the call or whether he had spoken during it.

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Sources familiar with the matter reiterated that the Prime Minister spoke only with Trump, and no one else participated in the conversation.

They also indicated that it would be up to Washington to clarify whether anyone else was present or listening in during the call.

According to the report, Musk’s alleged presence suggested a possible thaw in his relationship with Trump, following their fallout last year after Musk stepped down from a government task force aimed at reducing the federal workforce.

The call was initiated by the US President to discuss the ongoing West Asia crisis. It was the first interaction between Modi and Trump since the conflict began on February 28.

During the conversation, Modi highlighted the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, secure, and accessible, stressing its importance for global peace, stability, and economic well-being.