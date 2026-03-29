Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Sunday announced that he would contest from two constituencies in the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He said, "It will be C Joseph Vijay," from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East.

Speaking at a meeting of party functionaries, Vijay also unveiled the party’s list of candidates for several other constituencies, with key members of his core team featuring prominently. Polling for all 234 Assembly constituencies in the state is scheduled for April 23.

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Among those named as candidates were senior leaders and close associates of Vijay, including N Anand, Adhav Arjuna, R Arunraaj, CTR Nirmal Kumar and KA Sengkottaiyan. They have been fielded in constituencies such as T Nagar, Villivakkam, Gobichettipalayam and Thirupparankundram.

Reaffirming his political stance, Vijay said the contest would be between his "people's alliance TVK and Stalin sir alliance," while criticising the ruling DMK-led front as a mere "patch-up." "I have selected as candidates those who would stand with people," he said.

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Outlining a youth-focused agenda, described as a "guarantee," Vijay pledged measures including a drug-free Tamil Nadu and collateral-free loan support of up to ₹20 lakh for students from Class 12 to PhD level.