A video of TVK candidate R Sabarinathan with party chief Vijay has gone viral on social media. In a heartwarming moment during the candidate announcement on March 29, the candidate from Virugambakkam was seen breaking into tears, with Vijay consoling and hugging him. Following the video’s circulation, netizens have been curious about the candidate’s background and his proximity to the actor-turned-politician.

R Sabarinathan (30) is the son of Vijay’s long-time driver-turned-personal assistant, Rajendran. In the viral video, Rajenden, who stood nearby, visibly moved as his son was comforted by the star. The moment quickly turned into a viral story.

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Sabarinathan told PTI that his political debut almost did not happen, as his father, like many Indian parents, wanted him to become an engineer.

“So, he took loans and borrowed money from wherever he could and ensured that I became an engineer,” Sabarinathan said.

In 2021, he secured a job in Qatar, which made his father happy. However, Sabarinathan said he felt restless.

“The job was fine, but I felt restless. When I heard that Thalaivar was going to start a political outfit, I wanted to return to Chennai and be part of his journey. But my father did not agree,” he said.

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He initially tried to comply with his father’s wishes but eventually spoke directly to Vijay.

“It was Vijay who told my father to let me come back and join the party; he could not refuse,” said Sabarinathan, who returned to Chennai in 2024.

Dilip Kumar, a tech professional with an MBA and in charge of Virugambakkam’s campaign strategy, said Vijay recognised Sabarinathan’s dedication.

“Seeing how actively he was involved in party work, Vijay was happy to give him a bigger role. He was made the district secretary for Virugambakkam and is now the candidate,” said Kumar, who runs his own firm and recently began working full-time as a TVK strategist.

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“Yes, we are all fans of Vijay,” Kumar said, while Sabarinathan maintained that his association runs deeper.

“I have known him since I was one year old. I have accompanied my father countless times to shooting locations. So I know him better than most fans. I truly believe this is something worth putting all our energy into,” Sabarinathan said.

Along with Kumar and his team, Sabarinathan said he has identified 22 key issues in the constituency.

“For instance, TASMAC outlets here open as early as 6 am. Even strictly enforcing official timings would bring relief to residents. We promise to address this from day one,” Kumar said.

Sabarinathan added that Virugambakkam is where he grew up.

“I know this area and its issues like the back of my hand. We have good metro connectivity but lack proper last-mile connectivity. These are issues I plan to address,” he said.

While calling his association with TVK the biggest achievement of his life, Sabarinathan admitted he feels some pressure after being named a candidate.

“Becoming an MLA is a big deal. I never imagined I would contest, but now that I am, I want to give it my best,” he said.