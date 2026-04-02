Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Thursday alleged that the Karur stampede was the result of a “joint machination” and claimed a similar conspiracy behind the release of his final film Jananayagan. He asserted that he, too, was seeking justice in connection with the incident.

The stampede, which occurred during a rally addressed by Vijay on September 27, 2025, claimed 41 lives and left several others injured. Speaking at an election rally after filing his nomination from the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency, Vijay reiterated that, as widely suggested, the Karur tragedy was “a joint machination.”

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"I, who have come to ask justice for you, also want justice," the TVK chief said, while also alleging a conspiracy surrounding the release of Jananayagan. He criticised both the Centre and the state government over the LPG cylinder shortage, stating that the crisis could have been avoided with better planning and regulation.

"Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin air dashes to Delhi if there's a raid or some issue in the family. Has he rushed to the national capital to resolve the LPG cylinder crisis?" Vijay asked, adding that the lack of preparedness had led to shortages, forcing tea shops and hotels to shut. "This has caused hardship and losses to many. Had they been vigilant and taken precaution, then the crisis would not have escalated. Both are responsible for this," he said.

In a lighter remark, he said that if one asked "Stalin sir" about the crisis, he would deny any connection. "But if there's a raid or problem in his house, then he would fly to Delhi," Vijay added, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Appealing to voters, Vijay urged them not to trust either the DMK or BJP, alleging that both parties were aligned. He called on the electorate to reject them and give TVK an opportunity.

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Launching a sharp attack on the ruling DMK, Vijay accused the party of forming a “cash box alliance” (gallapetti kootani) and maintaining “illegitimate ties” with others while opposing him.

He said the DMK had failed to deliver on several promises made during the 2021 Assembly elections, including a ₹100 subsidy on LPG cylinders, ₹4,000 MSP for sugarcane farmers, additional ration supplies, and the abolition of NEET. He described the government as “useless and corrupt,” alleging that it had deceived the public. According to Vijay, the DMK was now preparing a fresh round of false promises, while he assured that TVK would focus on delivering based on people’s needs without misleading them.

"As I have been saying, the poll battle is only between TVK and DMK. Our primary focus will be education, ration, health, drinking water, amenities, including improving amenities in government-run schools, and transportation," he said, recalling TVK’s assurances such as six free LPG cylinders for women and marriage assistance, including gold and sarees.

He further alleged a massive cash-for-jobs scam in Tiruchirappalli, claiming that a DMK minister was involved in irregularities worth ₹1,000 crore in the municipal administration department alone. "Imagine the size of the amount from other departments. What shall we do to this DMK government for the job scam, lack of safety and amenities in the state? Shall we throw it out?" he asked, prompting a loud “yes” from the crowd.

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Vijay also claimed the existence of a “Stalin Sir Tax (SST),” likening it to GST. "We will be hundred per cent fair in administration and deliver our promises. You can trust me. Give me a chance (to form the government)," he said.

Meanwhile, two women attending the rally fainted due to the heat near the MGR statue, where Vijay addressed supporters. One was revived on the spot, while the other was taken to a medical facility and was reported to be stable.

In a separate incident earlier in the day, a police constable identified as Satish sustained a leg injury after being accidentally hit by a vehicle belonging to a TVK leader during Vijay’s roadshow. Party workers rushed him to a hospital, police said.