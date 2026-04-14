CBSE Board Result 2026 Date LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to announce the CBSE Class 12 results 2026 in May.

CBSE results 2026 date and time

While no official date has been confirmed, sources suggest that Class 10 results may be declared anytime soon, possibly within hours or days. Class 12 results are likely to be announced in the second week of May 2026.

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Last year, both results were announced on May 13, but this year’s schedule may differ due to the introduction of a second phase of exams.

CBSE evaluation process

Examiners check 20 answer sheets per day for major subjects and 25 for others. With on-screen marking, evaluation can be completed in about 9 days, faster than previous years.

Passing marks and grace policy: Students must secure at least 33% overall to pass. Those falling short by 1–2 marks may receive grace marks.

How to check CBSE results 2026 online

Students can access their results through official portals such as:

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Steps to download CBSE marksheet

Visit the official results website

Click on “Class 10” or “Class 12 Results 2026”

Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth

Submit details

Download and save the marksheet

How to set up DigiLocker account to check CBSE results

The DigiLocker platform allows students to securely access digital marksheets.

Visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app

Click on Sign Up

Enter your mobile number and verify with OTP

Set a username and password

Link your Aadhaar number (optional but recommended)

How to access CBSE results on DigiLocker

Log in to DigiLocker

Go to the Education section

Select CBSE

Enter required details such as roll number

Download your digital marksheet and certificates

CBSE results on mobile apps

Students can also check results through:

UMANG mobile app (available on Android, iOS, Windows)

DigiResults app (Android)

SMS organiser app (downloadable via Play Store)

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How to check CBSE results via SMS

Students can receive results by sending SMS to 7738299899:

For Class 10: cbse10 <rollno> <school no> <center no>

For Class 12: cbse12 <rollno> <school no> <center no>

CBSE results via IVRS (phone call)

24300699 (Delhi subscribers)

011-24300699 (other parts of India)

CBSE exam timeline 2026