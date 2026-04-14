Nine workers were killed and 15 others injured after a boiler exploded at a power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district on Tuesday, police said.

According to preliminary information, the explosion occurred in a boiler tube at a Vedanta Limited power plant in Singhitarai village in the afternoon. Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur told PTI that three workers died on the spot, while six others succumbed to their injuries at hospitals.

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The injured have been admitted to medical facilities in the neighbouring Raigarh district, where they are undergoing treatment. Police and local administration teams rushed to the site soon after the incident and launched rescue operations.

The SP said that as the area around the boiler remains extremely hot, workers and staff have been evacuated from the vicinity. Rescue operations are still underway to check if more persons are trapped, he added.

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Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai termed the incident "extremely tragic" and said the government stands with the families of the deceased. A probe will be conducted, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible, he told reporters in Raipur.

The plant management, in a statement, said, "An unfortunate incident occurred at one of the boiler units at our Singhitarai plant, involving personnel from our sub-contractor, NGSL (NTPC GE Power Services Limited), which operates and maintains the unit."

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The management said that its immediate priority is to ensure the best possible medical assistance and treatment to those affected, and that it is closely coordinating with medical teams and local authorities. "We are in the process of ascertaining details, and a thorough investigation has been initiated in coordination with our partner and relevant authorities," it said.