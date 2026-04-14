Leaders of non-BJP-ruled states have voiced strong opposition to the proposed Constitution amendment Bill aimed at delimitation, warning that it could disproportionately enhance the political power of northern states while diminishing the representation of the South in Parliament.

The proposed exercise, expected to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to around 850 seats, has triggered concerns over its potential impact on federal balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday intensified his criticism of the NDA government, alleging that southern states could face “injustice” if seats are increased purely on a pro rata basis tied to population.

Speaking after paying tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Reddy claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seeking to expand representation in states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat at the cost of the South.

Separately, in a letter to the Prime Minister, Reddy argued that states which have successfully controlled population growth and invested in education and human development risk being penalised under the proposed framework. He also pointed out that southern states already receive a lower share of central taxes relative to their contribution, while states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar receive a higher share.

“Southern states, despite their substantial contribution to the national economy, will witness a relative erosion of their voice in Parliament, while states with higher population growth will gain disproportionately,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddy, however, clarified that he supported increased representation for women as well as the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, but questioned whether such gains in northern states should come at the expense of similar groups in the South.

Citing projections, he said Kerala’s Lok Sabha seats could rise from 20 to 30, while Uttar Pradesh’s could increase from 80 to 120 if the expansion follows a strict population-based formula. “If there is an increase of seats in northern states, reservation for Dalits and STs there may also rise. I do not deny that. But will these communities in southern states not lose out if their share declines?” he asked.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin warned of massive agitations that could bring the state to a standstill if delimitation undermines Tamil Nadu’s interests or disproportionately boosts northern states.

Despite their opposition to the proposed delimitation framework, leaders across opposition-ruled states reiterated support for the women’s reservation Bill and called for its early implementation. Karnataka minister G Parameshwara urged the Centre to convene an all-party meeting and move forward on the legislation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Criticism also came from Derek O'Brien of the Trinamool Congress, who accused the Centre of bypassing parliamentary norms by not sharing details of the proposed Constitutional amendment ahead of the session.

Congress opposes Centre's tactics

All India Congress Committee General Secretary K C Venugopal has termed the proposed delimitation bill “extremely ill-timed,” raising serious concerns over its intent and timing.

In a post on X, Venugopal said the bill penalises states that have made progress in family planning and population control. He also questioned the Centre’s reliance on 2011 Census data when a fresh census is expected in 2027. “When the 2027 Census is about to begin, why is the government keen on using 15-year-old data?” he asked.

He further criticised the timing of the move, pointing out that it comes when two major states are heading into elections. “Holding a special session at such a time reveals the government’s true intentions,” he said.

Venugopal also called for wider consultations with political parties and states before the bill is introduced.

Echoing similar concerns, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the move could have serious implications for parliamentary democracy. “When the intent behind a Bill is mischievous, and the content of it is devious, the extent of damage to parliamentary democracy is enormous,” he said.

Revanth Reddy, meanwhile, called for wider consultations and consensus-building before proceeding with delimitation, alleging a “conspiracy” to reduce the political influence of southern states.

As an alternative, he proposed a “hybrid model” that balances population with economic contribution. Under this approach, half of the additional seats could be allocated on a pro rata basis, while the remaining seats would be distributed based on factors such as Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and overall performance indicators.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy said a delimitation commission headed by a Supreme Court judge would be constituted, along with state-level panels, and that public opinion would be taken into account.