Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday warned of massive agitations that could bring the state to a standstill if the proposed delimitation process undermines Tamil Nadu’s interests or disproportionately enhances the political power of northern states.

Reiterating concerns over a lack of transparency, Stalin said the proposed exercise remains shrouded in secrecy. He accused the BJP-led Centre of attempting to push ahead unilaterally, without consulting political parties — including the DMK — or state governments.

Stalin cautioned that any move perceived as detrimental to the state would be met with “protests in full force,” signalling an escalation in the Centre–state confrontation over delimitation.

“At this moment, I wish to say something important to the Union BJP government and to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. In the forthcoming Parliamentary session, our Members of Parliament will participate,” he said. However, “if anything is done that harms Tamil Nadu, or that disproportionately enhances the political power of northern states, we in Tamil Nadu will not remain silent.”

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The Dravidian party chief warned that Tamil Nadu will come to a standstill.

“Tamil Nadu will register its protest with full force. Every family will take to the streets. Under my leadership as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, we will organise a massive agitation,” he said.