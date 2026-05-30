Thiruvananthapuram: In a major relief to 43 candidates awaiting appointment as Sub-Inspectors (SI), the Home Department on Saturday directed an extension of the validity of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) rank list that was scheduled to expire on June 9.

The decision follows the intervention of Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, who directed the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department to take urgent steps to ensure that eligible candidates do not lose their appointment opportunities.

The SI rank list, published on June 9, 2025, was due to expire on June 9, 2026. Although the government had earlier extended the validity of several PSC rank lists, the SI list was initially excluded from the order. The affected candidates subsequently approached the Home Minister seeking intervention.

After reviewing their representation, Chennithala instructed officials to take immediate action, assuring the candidates that no deserving applicant would be denied an opportunity due to procedural delays.

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Earlier, the PSC extended the validity of around 280 rank lists that were set to expire between May 25 and August 31, 2026, until November 30. The move provided relief to nearly 30,000 candidates awaiting appointments across various departments.

Many rank lists had been nearing expiry due to delays in vacancy reporting and disputes over post calculations, triggering protests by PSC candidates in recent months. During the Puduyuga Yatra led by the then Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, several complaints were submitted seeking a review of post-calculation methods and the maximum number of appointments from existing rank lists.

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The government had subsequently indicated its willingness to consider extending the validity of the lists, and the PSC's decision followed a recommendation by the state cabinet.