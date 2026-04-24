After intense discussions within the industry, filmmaker B Unnikrishnan has decided to withdraw his resignation as general secretary of FEFKA, choosing instead to continue in the role with revised responsibilities.

Unnikrishnan, who has held the position for nearly 18 years, had earlier expressed his intention to step down, citing the length of his tenure as the primary reason. His announcement came during a general council meeting, where he indicated that it might be time for a change in leadership after nearly two decades at the helm.

However, the development took a turn after deliberations within the organisation. According to Unnikrishnan, members strongly urged him to reconsider his decision and continue in the role, reflecting the trust he continues to command within the federation.

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Explaining his decision to stay on, the director said the move was also influenced by his long-standing working relationship with FEFKA president Sibi Malayil. “We have always functioned as a team, and that has been our strength over the years. Sibi Malayil had also expressed a similar desire to step down, but the collective sentiment within the council was for continuity,” he said.

Unnikrishnan added that the organisation has agreed to ease some of his responsibilities, allowing him to continue in a more streamlined capacity. This adjustment appears to have played a key role in his decision to withdraw the resignation. “The members have agreed to relieve me of certain duties, which makes it more practical for me to carry on,” he noted.

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His initial resignation had come as a surprise to many within the Malayalam film industry, given his influential role in shaping FEFKA’s functioning over multiple terms.