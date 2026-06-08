As the monsoon sets in, Wayanad landslide survivors, who have been rehabilitated at the Township, are slowly rebuilding their lives. Ceaseless showers bring back haunting memories. The occupants go about their routines. Some are busy planting tree saplings in their front yards, while others tend to their gardens.

In the last two weeks, 70 families have moved in. The faces of the survivors are often shadowed by sorrow. Each family harbours a painful story of loss, destruction, and the struggle for rebirth. One family lost their eldest daughter on the fatal night when the mountains poured their fury onto the valley, while their son, the lone survivor of his family, was working in Bangalore during the disaster.

Although his marriage was scheduled afterwards, it was held without any celebrations. He received a house in the new township but continues to prefer his life in Bangalore, postponing the housewarming ceremony, according to neighbours.

In Cluster 1 of the township, Valsala and Thambi have begun planting coconut tree saplings. Despite losing their home, all three of their daughters survived the landslide—a stroke of luck, considering they were away on that tragic night. "By evening, one of my friends warned me against staying in our house due to reports of a landslide. My married daughter insisted we come to her home for the night. That decision saved our lives."

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Thambi works at the Harrisons Malayalam Plantation tea estate, but travelling long distances now poses challenges for both him and Valsala. Palani, another survivor, mentioned that an organisation had donated a pick-up autorickshaw to him, and he's hoping to find work in Kalpetta.

Suresh and Preetha with their daughters at the new house in the township. Photo: Special arrangement

A few blocks away, Suresh and Preetha, along with their daughters Bhagyasree and Devasree, held a housewarming ceremony on Sunday. The function was enveloped by grief over the loss of their elder daughter, Anushree, who died in the landslide. Suresh owned a tailoring shop, a readymade garments store and a stationery shop in Chooralmala. “Life was at its best before the disaster. We had dreams and aspirations. Now, all that is gone," he said.

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Suresh has opened a small tailoring shop in Meppadi town. Preetha is still recovering from her injuries.

The view from the township is stunning, nestled among the breathtaking Western Ghats, with Chembra Peak grazing the landscape. However, for the survivors, the sight of the mountains brings fear whenever it rains, a reminder of the horrors etched in their memories. “Though two years have passed, the horror of that night lingers. I hope that with time, we will be able to reclaim our sense of normalcy as memories fade," said Suresh.

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Of the total 410 planned houses, only 178 are completed, and construction continues on the remaining units. The monsoon has drastically slowed down the pace of work.