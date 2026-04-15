New Delhi: The Opposition, led by the Congress, on Wednesday expressed support for the women’s reservation law but strongly opposed the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise, calling it politically motivated.

After a meeting of Opposition leaders, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said all parties were in favour of implementing women’s reservation, but had serious concerns about the manner in which the legislation was being brought forward. He said the Opposition had decided to unite against the proposed delimitation bill.

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The meeting at Kharge’s residence was attended by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader K C Venugopal, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, DMK leader T R Baalu, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, TMC leader Sagarika Ghose, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other INDIA bloc leaders.

Earlier, senior Congress leaders had also met at Kharge’s residence to chalk out strategy ahead of a special three-day sitting of Parliament beginning April 16. The government has circulated draft bills related to the women’s quota law and delimitation among MPs.

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Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that while the party supported the women’s reservation, it was “totally against” the delimitation exercise. He alleged that the Delimitation Commission was being used as a tool by the BJP to secure a political majority.

The proposed amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam aim to operationalise 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies before the 2029 general elections. To facilitate this, the Centre has proposed increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to up to 850 seats following a fresh delimitation exercise based on the latest Census data.

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The Congress has criticised the move, alleging that the intent behind the bill is “mischievous” and its content “devious”, warning that it could harm parliamentary democracy.

Opposing the delimitation proposal, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said the exercise could suppress the political voice of southern states. He noted that states such as Kerala and Karnataka share similar concerns.

Chidambaram also questioned the timing of the special Parliament session, calling it a “planned conspiracy” as it coincides with election campaigning in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. He pointed out that several MPs from these states may be unable to attend.

“There is no urgency to hold a Parliament session at this time during elections,” he said, adding that as many as 67 MPs could miss the proceedings due to campaign commitments.

The Centre is set to introduce the Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill during the special session from April 16 to 18.