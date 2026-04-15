Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Wednesday called for a statewide black-flag protest on April 16 against the delimitation exercise proposed by the Centre. He also warned the Centre of consequences and a “heavy price” if it disregards Tamil Nadu’s voice.

Stalin, the president of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), chaired an emergency meeting of party MPs and district secretaries via video conference to discuss the issue of delimitation.

“The sword that hung over our heads has now descended upon us,” he said.

The DMK is reaching out to MPs across states and devising a coordinated strategy to counter what he described as a “grave danger”.

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In a statement, Stalin alleged that the move would amount to a “massive, historic injustice” against Tamil Nadu and other southern states. He questioned whether the delimitation exercise, which is expected to impact southern states the most, was a “punishment for contributing to India’s progress”.

“The BJP is playing with fire. Across Tamil Nadu, black flags will rise from homes and public spaces on Thursday in protest against delimitation,” he said.

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“The price you will pay will be heavy,” the Chief Minister warned, adding that he was speaking not only in his capacity as the president of the DMK but also as a “self-respecting Tamil”.

Asserting that his party was reaching out to leaders across states, the DMK chief said “This is not about parties or individuals. It is about protecting the rights of our people. I appeal to all parties and MPs across India to unite to safeguard our democracy.”

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He also warned of massive agitations that could bring Tamil Nadu to a standstill and “protests with full force” if any move harms the state or disproportionately increases the political power of northern states through the delimitation exercise.

Stalin also said the country might once again witness “the DMK of the 1950s and 1960s”, apparently referring to the party’s early phase when it spearheaded a series of agitations over state rights and against the alleged imposition of Hindi.