Munnar: A major fire broke out at a panchayat-run waste management plant near Munnar on Wednesday, triggering a large-scale emergency response. Firefighting operations have been underway for several hours as the blaze continues to spread.

The incident occurred at the Munnar grama panchayat’s waste plant in Kallar Estate. The fire was first noticed around 5 pm and quickly engulfed large sections of the facility.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, with suspicion surrounding the incident. Preliminary reports suggest a battery explosion linked to a solar fence installed by the Forest Department to prevent wild elephant intrusion may have triggered the blaze, though this is yet to be confirmed. Authorities are also probing the possibility of deliberate arson, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined.

Spread over several acres, the facility saw flames intensify rapidly. Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Munnar initially struggled to contain the blaze, prompting reinforcements from Rajakkad and Adimali. Firefighting efforts have continued for hours.

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The situation worsened after the fire spread to materials stored in sacks, fuelling a large inferno. No workers were present at the plant at the time of the incident.

Located about 9 km from Munnar town, the facility has sent thick smoke billowing into nearby areas, raising concern among residents. Large quantities of plastic waste and fertilisers were destroyed, causing heavy losses.

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Meanwhile, various political parties have called for protest marches to Munnar town and the local police station on Thursday, demanding a thorough probe.

A police team led by Munnar DySP Chandramohan is at the site, and an investigation has been launched, including a probe into possible sabotage.