Kerala is likely to experience widespread rain or thundershowers until June 19, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Strong surface winds with speeds occasionally reaching 40-50 kmph are also expected during this period.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts on Sunday, forecasting heavy rainfall of 64.5-115.5 mm over the next 24 hours. No rain alerts have been issued for the following three days.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has sounded an orange warning for Ernakulam district, predicting thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall and surface winds of up to 40 kmph during the next three hours. An orange alert indicates the possibility of very heavy rainfall of 115.6-204.4 mm.

Authorities have cautioned that intense rainfall could lead to waterlogging, reduced visibility and traffic disruptions, particularly in low-lying areas. Strong winds may uproot trees, damage power lines and disrupt transport and power supply. Crops nearing harvest could also suffer damage.

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The weather agency has also warned of possible landslides in vulnerable regions and lightning-related incidents. Residents have been advised to avoid open spaces during thunderstorms, stay away from weak structures and follow instructions issued by local authorities.