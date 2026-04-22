Nilgiris: With Tamil Nadu going to the polls on Thursday, the day of the silent campaign was marked by allegations of 'cash for vote' in the border villages. According to Leela, a resident of Cherambadi in Pandalur taluk, voters in her tribal settlement reportedly received ₹1,000 per vote. She added that only those present at home during distribution received the money, while others were told they would receive it after casting their vote.

Both the major camps—Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)—are allegedly engaged in the distribution of money to voters across constituencies.

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In tightly contested constituencies, reports suggest that the “price of a vote” has risen to as high as ₹6,000, while in less competitive areas it ranges from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000.

A local AIADMK leader stated that in Pandalur taluk, there are two local bodies—the Cherangode Village Panchayat and Nelliyalam Municipality—with a total of 36 administrative wards. He alleged that AIADMK allocated ₹8 lakh per ward, amounting to a total of ₹2.4 crore. He clarified that not all voters receive money directly; instead, support is targeted at party sympathisers and undecided voters.

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Congress leader Shaji Chelivayal from Gudalur in Nilgiris stated that when voters accept money for votes, they lose the ability to question elected representatives later. However, he added that money influence in elections is not new and exists in varying forms across India.

There are also reports of large-scale cash distribution in constituencies such as Karur and Coimbatore. In some high-profile constituencies, the value of a vote is said to have reached ₹6,000.

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Recently, the Tamil Nadu government provided ₹3,000 to ration card holders ahead of the Pongal festival, benefiting around 2.2 crore families. Additionally, ₹5,000 was credited under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, a women’s welfare scheme, benefiting approximately 1.31 crore women.