Srinagar: An avalanche hit the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, but no fatalities were reported so far, officials said.

An avalanche hit a few vehicles at Shaitan Nallah at Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh highway, they added.

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They noted that while there were no reports of any loss of life so far, a rescue operation has been launched. Efforts were also made to clear the snow debris, the officials added.