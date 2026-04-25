Avalanche hits Srinagar highway; no fatalities reported
Efforts were made to clear the snow debris, the officials added.
Efforts were made to clear the snow debris, the officials added.
Efforts were made to clear the snow debris, the officials added.
Srinagar: An avalanche hit the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, but no fatalities were reported so far, officials said.
An avalanche hit a few vehicles at Shaitan Nallah at Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh highway, they added.
They noted that while there were no reports of any loss of life so far, a rescue operation has been launched. Efforts were also made to clear the snow debris, the officials added.