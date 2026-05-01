New Delhi: The Supreme Court is set to hear on Saturday a plea by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) challenging a Calcutta High Court order that upheld the Election Commission’s directive to deploy central government and PSU employees for vote counting in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Polling for the 294-member Assembly was conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

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The high court had dismissed TMC’s petition on Thursday, finding no illegality in the poll panel’s decision to appoint counting supervisors and assistants from the central government and public sector units instead of relying solely on state government staff.

As per the Supreme Court’s cause list for May 2, the matter will be heard by a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi.

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Before the high court, the TMC had challenged an April 30 communication issued by the additional chief electoral officer of West Bengal, which stated that at least one counting official at each table should be from central services or PSUs. The party argued that the directive lacked jurisdiction and was based on unfounded concerns.

The Election Commission defended the move, citing provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which allow delegation of its functions. It also pointed out that the communication had been issued earlier, and the petition was filed close to the counting date.

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Rejecting TMC’s contention that central government and PSU employees could be influenced by the Union government, the high court noted that multiple stakeholders, including micro-observers and counting agents of candidates, would be present during the counting process.

The Supreme Court’s hearing comes just days before the counting of votes.

(With PTI inputs)