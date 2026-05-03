At least nine people were killed after a major fire broke out in a residential building in Vivek Vihar, East Delhi, in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 3.48 am in a four-storey building in Vivek Vihar Phase I, prompting an immediate response from police, fire and disaster management teams.

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According to officials, the fire spread rapidly across flats on the second, third and fourth floors, triggering a large-scale rescue operation. Around 10 to 15 residents were evacuated from the building. Two people who sustained minor injuries were admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

A total of 12 fire tenders were deployed to control the flames. Teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), along with traffic and local police, assisted in evacuation and crowd management.

The fire was brought under control after several hours of firefighting.

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The identities of the victims are yet to be confirmed. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

(With PTI inputs)