Chennai: Actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam moved a step closer to forming the government in Tamil Nadu on Friday after the state unit of the Communist Party of India extended support to the party, taking its tally to 114 seats in the 234-member Assembly. TVK now needs just four more MLAs to cross the majority mark of 118. Decisions from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) are expected shortly, amid reports that TVK has offered the post of deputy chief minister to VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan.

Vijay is scheduled to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at 4.30 pm on Friday as efforts intensify to break the political deadlock. This would be his third meeting with the governor over staking the claim to form the government this week. A source in the TVK said that during the meeting, Vijay is likely to present his case with regard to government formation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader T K S Elangovan said the party would wait for the May 10 deadline set by the Governor before considering alternative political options.

“The Governor has given time until the 10th. Only after that can we think of any other plans,” Elangovan told reporters when asked about possible political realignments.

He also dismissed speculation that the DMK may extend outside support to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), saying no such decision had been taken.

Numbers still uncertain

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly has produced a fractured mandate after the April 23 election. TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, while the DMK won 59 and the AIADMK secured 47.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian National Congress, which won five seats, has already announced support to TVK after dramatically snapping ties with the DMK-led alliance. The focus has now shifted to smaller parties, particularly the Left parties and the VCK, all of whom were part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance during the election.

CPI general secretary D Raja said the party wanted a “stable government” that would “keep away communal right-wing forces and uphold secular democratic values.”

Sources said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had spoken to Raja and urged the CPI to support TVK in order to prevent the BJP from gaining political leverage in the state.

The CPM too held marathon discussions after TVK sought its support. CPM Tamil Nadu secretary P Shanmugam had openly backed Vijay’s claim to form the government and criticised the Governor for delaying the invitation to the single largest party.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during a meeting, at Lok Bhavan, in Chennai, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

VCK keeps suspense alive

The VCK, which won two seats, is expected to announce its stand soon after internal consultations. Thirumavalavan had earlier said the party needed time to discuss the “political crisis” before taking a final decision.

He avoided directly answering questions on whether the VCK could support an AIADMK-led alternative arrangement or accept TVK’s reported offer of a share in power.

However, VCK leaders also questioned TVK’s handling of post-poll negotiations, suggesting Vijay should have personally reached out to parties from whom he expected support.

AIADMK huddles in Puducherry

Amid the uncertainty, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami held a closed-door meeting with newly elected MLAs at a private resort near Puducherry.

Party sources said Palaniswami urged legislators to remain united and patient over the coming days as political negotiations continued behind the scenes.

The AIADMK’s 47 MLAs could become crucial if attempts are made to forge an alternative front should TVK fail to secure enough support before the Governor’s deadline.

DMK attacks Congress for ‘betrayal’

The DMK, meanwhile, launched a sharp attack on Congress for abandoning the alliance after the election.

In a resolution passed at a meeting chaired by outgoing Chief Minister M K Stalin, the DMK accused Congress of “backstabbing” the party and betraying Tamil Nadu despite being allotted 28 seats and a Rajya Sabha berth in the alliance.

“The Congress has done to us in Tamil Nadu what the BJP does in many states,” the resolution said.

The DMK also authorised Stalin to take “all necessary immediate political decisions” as the party weighed its options in the evolving post-poll scenario.

With Vijay set to meet the Governor later on Friday and TVK inching closer to the majority mark, Tamil Nadu’s political future may become clearer within the next 48 hours.

Tense atmosphere outside Vijay’s residence

Meanwhile, high drama unfolded outside Vijay’s Neelangarai residence and the Raj Bhavan as TVK supporters intensified protests demanding that the actor-politician be sworn in as chief minister immediately.

Supporters wearing TVK’s signature beige-and-white attire raised slogans such as “Thalapathy Vaazhga” and “Endrendrum Mudhalvar,” calling Vijay the “eternal chief minister.”

Police detained several TVK workers protesting outside the Governor’s residence after they accused the Raj Bhavan of unnecessarily delaying government formation.