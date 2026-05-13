CBSE Board Result 2026 Date LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday announced the Class 12 board examination results for 2026. CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that over 85 per cent of students passed the examination this year, marking a decline of more than three percentage points compared to last year.

Girls outperformed boys in the results, with the pass percentage among girls crossing 88 per cent, while over 82 per cent of boys cleared the examination. According to the board, more than 94,000 students scored above 90 per cent marks, while over 17,000 candidates secured more than 95 per cent.

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Meanwhile, over 1.63 lakh students were placed in the compartment category, an increase of nearly two percentage points compared to last year.

How to check CBSE results 2026 online

Students can access their results through official portals such as:

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Steps to download CBSE marksheet

Visit the official results website

Click on “Class 10” or “Class 12 Results 2026”

Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth

Submit details

Download and save the marksheet

How to set up DigiLocker account to check CBSE results

The DigiLocker platform allows students to securely access digital marksheets.

Visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app

Click on Sign Up

Enter your mobile number and verify with OTP

Set a username and password

Link your Aadhaar number (optional but recommended)

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How to access CBSE results on DigiLocker

Log in to DigiLocker

Go to the Education section

Select CBSE

Enter required details such as roll number

Download your digital marksheet and certificates

CBSE results on mobile apps

Students can also check results through:

UMANG mobile app (available on Android, iOS, Windows)

DigiResults app (Android)

SMS organiser app (downloadable via Play Store)

How to check CBSE results via SMS

Students can receive results by sending SMS to 7738299899:

For Class 10: cbse10 <rollno> <school no> <center no>

For Class 12: cbse12 <rollno> <school no> <center no>

CBSE results via IVRS (phone call)

24300699 (Delhi subscribers)

011-24300699 (other parts of India)

CBSE exam timeline 2026