The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday revoked the appointment of Ricky Radhan Pandit, astrologer to Chief Minister Vijay, as his Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

The decision came a day after Vijay faced criticism over the move, with the opposition arguing that personal beliefs should not influence governance.

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The government circular stated, “The orders issued regarding the appointment of Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister (Political), vide the reference second cited, are hereby revoked.” The move came shortly after the floor test was conducted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Vettrivel had been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (Political) to the Chief Minister through a government order. He is Vijay’s close aide, astrologer, and spokesperson of the TVK.

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The earlier government circular had stated that Vettrivel would function as the political aide to Chief Minister Vijay and assist in matters relating to political coordination and advisory functions within the Chief Minister’s Office.