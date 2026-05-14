At least 56 people were killed after strong storms and heavy rain uprooted trees and damaged houses across several districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the loss of lives and damage caused by unseasonal rain, thunderstorms and lightning on Wednesday, and directed officials to ensure relief reaches affected families within 24 hours.

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According to official reports, 17 deaths were reported in Prayagraj, 16 in Bhadohi, nine in Fatehpur, five in Badaun, four in Pratapgarh, two each in Chandauli and Kushinagar, and one in Sonbhadra district.

In Prayagraj, seven deaths were reported from Handia, four from Phulpur, three from Soraon, two from Meja and one from Sadar, according to the district administration.

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Bhadohi authorities said at least 16 people died in storm-related incidents, while several houses were damaged and trees and electric poles were uprooted in many areas.

In Fatehpur, Additional District Magistrate Avinash Tripathi said nine people were killed and 16 injured. “Eight people, including five women, died in Khaga tehsil, while a woman died after a house wall collapsed in Sadar tehsil,” he said.

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Four people died in Pratapgarh in separate incidents involving wall and shed collapses and lightning strikes during heavy rain and strong winds, officials said.

In Kanpur Dehat district, two people died in rain-related incidents. Police said a 19-year-old woman was killed after being struck by lightning while standing under a neem tree with goats during heavy rain. Several goats were also killed in the incident, while a 60-year-old man nearby sustained injuries.

Two more deaths due to lightning strikes were reported from Deoria district. In Sonbhadra, a 38-year-old man died after being trapped under a tree uprooted during the storm.

The chief minister directed district magistrates and officials to visit affected areas and provide all possible assistance to victims and their families. He also instructed the revenue and agriculture departments, along with insurance companies, to conduct surveys of the damage and submit reports to the government.

(With PTI inputs)