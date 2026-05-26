Kochi: Concerns over the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for CBSE Class 12 examinations have deepened, with fresh instances of evaluation errors emerging from Ernakulam.

In one instance, two correct answers in the Computer Science answer sheet of a student from Ernakulam city were found to have been neither evaluated nor awarded marks. In another case from the same school, a student who arrived at the correct answer to a numerical problem using a method different from the textbook approach was not awarded full marks. In some cases, correct answers were found to have been marked as `NA' (Not Applicable).

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There were also instances where answers written across two sheets were only partially evaluated; the portion on the first page was assessed, while the remaining part on the second page was not awarded marks. School authorities said such errors have resulted in a significant reduction of marks for several high-performing students.

There have also been widespread complaints regarding scanned answer scripts, with many students reporting that the answers they wrote are not clearly visible in the digital copies. Although several students have paid for access to scanned copies of their answer sheets, many are yet to receive them.