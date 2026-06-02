Bengaluru: Extensive security and traffic arrangements have been put in place in Bengaluru ahead of Congress leader D K Shivakumar's swearing-in as Karnataka Chief Minister on Wednesday, even as the party's top leadership held crucial consultations in New Delhi to finalise the composition of the new Cabinet.

Shivakumar, who was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party on May 30, is scheduled to take oath along with a section of his Council of Ministers at 4.05 pm at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

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The Congress has transformed the area around Vidhana Soudha and Lok Bhavan with party flags, banners and LED screens displaying images of senior leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar, outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said comprehensive security arrangements have been made after consultations with senior officers and protocol authorities.

"As it is an indoor event with limited seating capacity, entry will be restricted to invited guests only," Singh said, adding that only authorised vehicle and visitor passes would be accepted.

Police expect large gatherings of Congress workers and supporters outside the venue, where LED screens have been installed for public viewing of the ceremony. Security arrangements are being overseen by the Law and Order Wing, Traffic Wing and VVIP Security Wing, with personnel deployed from across the city.

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Authorities have also announced special traffic regulations from noon to 8 pm on Wednesday. Vehicle movement, except for those authorised for the event, will be restricted on several roads around Lok Bhavan, including stretches of Cubbon Road, Dr B R Ambedkar Road near KR Circle, Race Course Road and connecting roads from Queens Junction and St Mark's Road.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes through Shivajinagar, Cunningham Road and Anil Kumble Junction. Anticipating heavy traffic congestion, the Karnataka government has declared a half-day holiday for employees working at Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and the multi-storied government office complex.

Cabinet discussions

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala met Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah to give final shape to the new Cabinet.

Sources said the discussions focused on ministerial appointments and balancing regional, caste and political considerations within the party. With the strength of the Karnataka Council of Ministers capped at 34, including the chief minister, competition for cabinet berths remains intense.

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Several aspirants, including former ministers and legislators, have travelled to Delhi to lobby for positions. Party sources indicated that the Cabinet is likely to feature a mix of experienced leaders and new faces, while ensuring representation for key communities and factions within the Congress.

Speculation continues over the possibility of appointing multiple deputy chief ministers and over who will succeed Shivakumar as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president. Senior MLA and former minister Satish Jarkiholi is considered a frontrunner for the state party chief's post, though reports suggest he is also seeking a ministerial berth.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shivakumar thanked the Gandhi family for their support throughout his political career and expressed gratitude for the trust reposed in him at various stages of his public life.

The swearing-in ceremony marks the beginning of a new phase in Karnataka politics, with Shivakumar taking over the state's top post after years of being one of the Congress party's most influential leaders in the state.