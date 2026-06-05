New Delhi: Thirteen foreign nationals and eight members of an extended family were among the 21 people killed in the devastating fire that engulfed a bed-and-breakfast facility in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday, officials said. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the foreign victims were from Mozambique, Nigeria, Liberia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Congo and Iraq.

The blaze broke out around 8.30 am at Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani and rapidly spread through the five-storey building, which officials said had only one entry-exit point, permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door. At least 58 people were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals.

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Among those killed were eight members of an extended family from Rajasthan and Gurugram who had travelled to Delhi to be near a relative undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police identified the deceased from Rajasthan as Jawari Lal Agrawal (70), his wife Kamla Agrawal (68), both residents of Ajmer, and their relative Ashok Pansari, a marble trader from Kishangarh. They were among a group of family members staying at the guest house while chartered accountant Vivek Agrawal's father, Radhe Shyam Agrawal, was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket.

The incident has triggered scrutiny of the guest house, which was reportedly operating without a fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) in a congested residential lane.

Authorities have launched multiple investigations into the tragedy, while civic and enforcement agencies have begun action against establishments allegedly violating safety and building regulations.

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On Friday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) began sealing unauthorised commercial establishments across south Delhi. Officials said at least 10 establishments, including restaurants and guest houses in Saidulajab, Hauz Khas Village and nearby areas, had been identified for action.

Two buildings in Hauz Khas Village have already been sealed, while six others in Saidulajab were scheduled for sealing. Authorities said establishments near Hauz Rani operating in violation of regulations would also face action after the revocation of their licences.

The Delhi government on Thursday constituted district-level and subdivision-level committees to conduct surveys of unauthorised buildings and establishments violating fire safety norms and building bye-laws. The committees have been tasked with inspecting and sealing commercial properties, particularly hotels, guest houses, restaurants, hospitals and banquet halls operating without mandatory fire safety clearances.

Meanwhile, police have arrested hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj and booked him on charges including culpable homicide.

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Until the fire, Bajaj was known locally as the owner of three hospitality establishments in the Hauz Rani area, including Flourish Stay, Flourish Inn and Green Residency, which catered largely to patients and attendants seeking accommodation near Max Hospital.

According to police sources, Bajaj acquired the building housing Flourish Stay in 2022 and subsequently expanded the structure. Investigators are examining whether the additions and operations complied with building and safety regulations.

Authorities are also looking into the role of Jai Mishra, who managed the day-to-day operations of the establishments and is listed in documents as the owner of the bed-and-breakfast facility. Mishra has been untraceable since the fire.

The tragedy has raised questions about alleged illegal construction, overcrowding and inadequate fire-safety measures in several guest houses operating in the area. Local residents claimed complaints regarding safety violations had been raised in the past but did not result in significant action.