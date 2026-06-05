Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had barely settled into his new role, one for which he had been waiting so long, when rebel trouble hit him, not once but twice, and with enough rumblings to confirm that sailing would not be smooth for the favourite troubleshooter of the Congress.

DK, as he is popular, finds himself in familiar territory, having been flown in by the high command several times over the last decade to handle troublesome situations for the Congress in multiple states. The difference this time, however, is that the trouble is right inside his own durbar, with 'close friend' Ramalinga Reddy being the first to raise the flag of mutiny.

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Reddy on Friday announced that he would tender his resignation from the post of minister, expressing displeasure over the allocation of portfolios. His contention was that he was promised, way back in 2023 itself, by DK, that he would be given the Bengaluru Development portfolio. However, on Thursday night, he was allotted the Major and Medium Irrigation projects portfolios.

"I am resigning from my post because I cannot work against conscience," Reddy said at a press conference in Bengaluru.

"How long can I tolerate this humiliation and what else were the options before me?" he asked, claiming that the party leadership had twice called him and promised to give the Bengaluru Development portfolio. "But in the end it went to someone else. That is why I feel hurt. Therefore, today I am resigning," Reddy told reporters, while asserting that he would continue in Congress as an MLA.

Even as Shivakumar was getting his troubleshooter costume out from his wardrobe, there was more. Another senior Cabinet colleague of his, K H Muniyappa, on Friday publicly expressed dissatisfaction over the allocation of portfolios, saying seniority had not been given due consideration. Muniyappa was allotted Food and Civil Supplies portfolio, though he wanted to be Social Welfare or Agriculture Minister.

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"Seniority has not been maintained. Ramalinga Reddy has won eight times. I have won eight times. There are others who have won seven, six and five times. All this has to be looked at in a balanced manner," he told reporters.

Muniyappa said he had sought portfolios that would allow him to undertake wider public service and claimed he had already conveyed his preferences to the party leadership.

"When Rahul Gandhi had come recently, I had made a request. I wanted Social Welfare so that I could serve people. I wanted Agriculture to serve farmers. Irrigation is also a department through which farmers can be served. Such portfolios should be considered," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar said Ramalinga Reddy's resignation would be resolved through discussions. Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said Reddy's concerns related to the nature of the department allotted to him would be addressed and asserted that there was nothing to worry about.

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"Ramalinga Reddy is my colleague and a senior leader. His concern is that he may not be able to work in a department that requires extensive travel, and he would like some other portfolio. I will discuss the matter with him and sort it out. There is nothing to worry about," the Chief Minister said.

Other senior Congress leaders sought to downplay Ramalinga Reddy's resignation, expressing confidence that the party leadership would engage with him and resolve the issue. Home Minister Priyank Kharge and senior Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao separately said the veteran leader's concerns would be addressed through discussions.

"Reddy is a senior and respected leader of the Congress. Whatever dissatisfaction he may have, the party leadership will sit with him and resolve it. There is no issue in that," Kharge told reporters.

Congress state president B K Hariprasad said he would speak to him and resolve the issue.

With Muniyappa too coming out openly against the portfolio allocation, it remains to be seen how Congress and its seasoned troubleshooter will this time handle the situation.

(With agency inputs)