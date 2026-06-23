George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, has resigned from the council of ministers after his Rajya Sabha term ended. The BJP had decided not to renominate him in the recent Rajya Sabha polls.

Kurian was also holding the charge as Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. President Droupadi Murmu, on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted the resignation of Kurian from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

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Kurian was probably the only minister in the Union government who belonged to the Christian community. His Rajya Sabha tenure ended on June 21. Kurian, along with Ravneet Singh Bittu, was not renominated for the Rajya Sabha elections.