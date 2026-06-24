President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma awards to Mammootty, Rohit Sharma, and playback singer Alka Yagnik in the second civil investiture ceremony at the Ganatantra Mandap of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

The president presented the Padma Vibhushan to former Supreme Court judge K T Thomas for public affairs and to eminent Malayalam journalist P Narayanan for contributions to literature and education.

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Alka Yagnik, Mammootty, American oncologist Dattatreyudu Nori, tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, industrialist S K M Maeilanandhan and social worker and educationist Vellappally Natesan received Padma Bhushan from the president during the ceremony. Rupi Soren, wife of JMM founder Shibu Soren, received the Padma Bhushan on behalf of the late leader.

The president conferred the Padma Shri to cricketer Rohit Sharma, who led India to victory in the last T20 World Cup, and hockey player Savita Punia. Social worker Budhri Tati, who worked in the field of education and women empowerment in the previously naxal-affected Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, also received the award.

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Vladimir Mestvirishvili, the Georgian coach who mentored Indian Olympic medallists such as Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, and Ravi Dahiya, was posthumously awarded the Padma Shri. His wife received the award on his behalf. Late actor Satish Shah, known for essaying prominent roles in the country's first sitcom Ye Jo Hai Zindagi, the cult movie Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and the show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, was awarded posthumously, with his brother receiving the award on his behalf.

Former CEO of Prasar Bharati Shashi Shekhar Vempati, who is now the CBFC Chairman, was also awarded Padma Shri by the president.

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Other Padma Shri awardees include Actor R Madhavan, Chandramouli Gaddamanugu; Indian aerospace scientist in Defence Research and Development Laboratory who led the Akash Missile system from development to deployment during Operation Sindoor, former MHA under secretary RVS Mani, self-made entrepreneur from a Dalit cobbler family Ashok Khade who established a cutting-edge offshore fabrication company, Dalit author Asok Kumar Haldar, who wrote inspiring literature while being a railway guard, Ranjani and Gayatri (counted as one award) for Carnatic music, actor Anil Kumar Rastogi, and chemistry professor Mahendra Nath Roy.

The arrival of 83-year-old folk artist and cultural guardian from Nagaland, Guru Sangyusang Pongener, added a dash of vibrant cultural touch to the ceremony. Dressed in traditional Naga attire, he made a spirited entry, drawing a huge round of applause from the audience, including Prime Minister Modi. He received the Padma Shri.

On the eve of Republic Day, the government announced 131 Padma awards. The awards included five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri. The president conferred 65 Padma Awards—two Padma Vibhushan, six Padma Bhushan, and 57 Padma Shri—at the first civil investiture ceremony held on May 25. The remaining 65 awards were presented during the ceremony on Tuesday.

The function was attended by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among other dignitaries.

The Padma Awards, among the country's highest civilian awards, are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various disciplines of activities—art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.