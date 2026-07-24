New Delhi: The Centre on Friday dismissed 47 employees of the National Testing Agency (NTA) after nationwide protests over NEET-UG question paper leak intensified. Legal proceedings will also be initiated against some of those removed from service.

The action is part of a comprehensive restructuring of the NTA, with officials indicating that more reforms would be implemented.

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The move comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a series of measures to curb examination malpractices, including the setting up of fast-track courts to try question paper leak cases.

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet approved a draft Bill proposing tougher penalties for paper leaks. The proposed amendments provide for a minimum prison term of five years for those involved in paper leaks, while organised exam fraud could attract up to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹10 crore.

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The NTA, established by the Centre in 2017 as an autonomous body, conducts entrance examinations for higher education institutions and fellowship programmes. It currently administers around 20 national-level examinations, including NEET and JEE. An expert committee has also been constituted to recommend measures to improve the agency's functioning.

The latest action comes amid continuing protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accountability for alleged irregularities in entrance examinations, comprehensive reforms in the education system, and ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET-UG paper leak in May.