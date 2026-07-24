The woman who fearlessly stood in front of a Mumbai Police van carrying detained protesters has become one of the most talked-about faces on social media during the GenZ protests that have erupted against the alleged irregularities in India's education system including the NEET paper leak. Captured in the pouring rain, the striking photograph of her refusing to step aside has been widely shared online, emerging as one of the defining images of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests. Meet the woman behind the viral photograph: Rhiya Ahir.

A Mumbai-based actress, model and entrepreneur, Rhiya Ahir unexpectedly found herself at the centre of a national conversation after she stopped a police van carrying detained students near Shivaji Park in Dadar. Dressed in a grey hoodie and standing alone in the rain, her fearless act was captured by photographer Indra Joshi. The photograph has since been viewed and shared by millions across social media, with several public figures, including actress Rima Kallingal, Divya Prabha, Andrea Jeremiah, Zoya Akthar sharing the image and praising the spirit it represented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known for speaking openly on social and political issues, Rhiya has also appeared in music videos, including Dilbara. According to reports, she noticed the police van carrying detained protesters and walked directly in front of it, questioning the police over the detentions. Despite repeated requests from officers to move aside, she remained firm in her stand in solidarity with the students.

Speaking to the media later, Rhiya said she wasn't protesting because she belonged to any particular community. "I'm not Dalit. I'm not OBC. My father is not a farmer," she said, adding that standing against injustice should never depend on caste, community or background.