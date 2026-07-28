New Delhi: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday moved the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha.

The Bill seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to further strengthen measures against paper leaks, organised examination fraud and other unfair practices in public examinations.

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The Lok Sabha reconvened at 2pm after being adjourned on Tuesday amid protests by Opposition members ahead of a scheduled debate on the NEET paper leak controversy and consideration of the Bill to strengthen the anti-paper leak law.

Before adjourning the House, Speaker Om Birla urged members to allow Parliament to function and participate in a constructive discussion.

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"Let the House function; let there be discussion and dialogue, and let everyone's views be expressed. Let a positive message go out to the entire country that discussion and dialogue take place in Parliament," Birla said.

The debate on the NEET paper leak is expected to witness a confrontation between the government and the Opposition, with the Congress-led INDIA bloc planning to target the Centre over alleged irregularities in public examinations.

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Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh said the Opposition would expose what he described as the government's failure to prevent paper leaks.

"The Congress party is actively participating in the debate, and the INDIA bloc parties are also participating. We have to expose the corruption in the NEET examination and other examinations. The government has opened the door to corruption and is protecting those involved. The failures of the government and the involvement of BJP leaders in paper leak cases across different parts of the country will be exposed during the debate," the MP from Kerala said.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Manish Tewari moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the reported use of pellet guns by the Rapid Action Force against unarmed student protesters during the July 20 'Chalo Parliament' march.

Ahead of the proceedings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders attended the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting.

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, with Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh moving it for consideration and passage. The Bill seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, with the aim of strengthening safeguards against unfair practices in public examinations.

In the Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to move the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for passage after further consideration.

The Upper House will also witness the introduction of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 by Union Minister Jitan Ram Majhi. The proposed legislation seeks to strengthen mechanisms for addressing delayed payments, facilitate the enforcement of arbitral awards and provide states greater flexibility in deciding the composition of Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Councils.