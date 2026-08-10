The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is facing fresh upheaval, with three of its members resigning amid protests over alleged paper leaks and other irregularities in recruitment examinations.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar accepted the resignations of Ajeeta Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmad on Sunday, according to the Lok Bhavan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resignations came days after the Crime Investigation Department (CID) summoned the three members for questioning in connection with the allegations. Bhattacharya, wife of JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharya, is scheduled to appear before the CID on August 10. Ahmad and Hansda have been summoned for August 12 and 14, respectively.

The three members were appointed to the JPSC in September 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their resignations come less than three weeks after JPSC chairperson L Khiangte stepped down on July 22. Khiangte had said he resigned voluntarily to ensure an impartial investigation into the allegations.

The CID has so far arrested 19 people in connection with the alleged irregularities in JPSC examinations. Khiangte has been questioned four times since July 28. He was questioned for nine hours on July 28 and for eight hours each on July 29 and 31. The questioning followed a CID search at several locations, including his official residence, a day before his resignation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khiangte was appointed JPSC chairperson in February last year after retiring as Jharkhand's chief secretary.

Meanwhile, the commission postponed the Combined Civil Services Mains Examination scheduled for July 25 to 27, citing "unavoidable circumstances" amid the protests.

The latest resignations come as the CID probe into the alleged examination irregularities continues.