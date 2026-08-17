Former Kerala BJP president K Surendran and Anil Antony, son of veteran Congress leader and former Defence Minister A K Antony, have been appointed national secretaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the new team of office-bearers announced under party president Nitin Nabin.

The BJP named 16 national secretaries, including Surendran and Anil Antony. Anil Antony had joined the BJP in 2023 after leaving the Congress, while Surendran previously served as the Kerala BJP president.

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Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed national treasurer, while B L Santhosh has been retained as national general secretary (organisation).

The BJP has appointed 13 national vice presidents, including former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Ram Madhav, Baijayant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari and former Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

The other vice presidents are Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendra Doshi, former Union minister Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, M Nagaraja, Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar.

Former AAP leader Sandeep Pathak and former Congress leader Rohan Gupta have also been appointed national secretaries.

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The other national secretaries are Kavita Patidar, Bhola Singh, Pradeep Verma, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel, Fhangnon Konyak, Sangeeta Yadav, M Venkatesan, Manoj Tigga, Siddharth Shambhu, Swadesh Singh, Mriganka Deb Barman and Jai Prakash.

Former Union minister Smriti Irani, Tripura's former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde and Satish Poonia are among the eight national general secretaries. Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia have also been appointed national general secretaries.

The party retained B L Santhosh as national general secretary (organisation) and named Shivprakash and Saudan Singh as national joint general secretaries (organisation).

Rajesh Mangal has been appointed national co-treasurer.

The BJP has also retained Tarun Chugh as national office in-charge, while Mahendra Pandey has been appointed national office secretary. Sambit Patra will serve as the Northeast coordinator and Rajeev Babbar as his deputy.

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Vishnu Dutt Sharma has been appointed coordinator of the party's cell cluster, with Rituraj Sinha and Vishnu Vardhan Reddy as co-coordinators.

The party has also named presidents for its various wings.

Morcha presidents

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha: Hemang Joshi

Hemang Joshi BJP Mahila Morcha: Roop Kumari Choudhary

Roop Kumari Choudhary BJP OBC Morcha: Amarpal Maurya

Amarpal Maurya BJP Kisan Morcha: Bansilal Gurjar

Bansilal Gurjar BJP SC Morcha: Shivesh Kumar Ram

Shivesh Kumar Ram BJP ST Morcha: Mannalal Rawat

Mannalal Rawat BJP Minority Morcha: Kunwar Basit Ali

Anil Baluni from Uttarakhand has been named as the party's media coordinator. Deepak Mhaske will be the new social media coordinator.

The appointments, announced through a BJP press release dated August 17, take effect immediately.