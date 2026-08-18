New Delhi: Facing renewed criticism over its decision to re-conduct the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) in three subjects following errors in question papers, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday removed more than 50 staff members and began an overhaul of its examination system.

The move came amid protests by opposition parties and student organisations in Delhi, with several groups demanding that the NTA be scrapped over what they described as repeated lapses affecting students' academic and career plans.

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NTA sources said the agency had acted in the interest of candidates after complaints were received about errors in three papers. The agency is reviewing its internal processes and protocols to ensure examinations are fair and error-free, they said.

Education Minister Pralhad Joshi held a meeting with the Department of Higher Education secretary, NTA director general and other senior officials to review the steps being taken. The ministry said Joshi was informed that more than 50 NTA staff members had been removed as part of the corrective measures.

The agency is also bringing in professionals for key positions. Ten new leadership posts, including chief technology officer, chief finance officer, chief information security officer, general manager for test security and general manager for research and development and psychometrics, have been advertised. Domain specialists from the private sector are also being brought in for cybersecurity, psychometrics and question paper design, among other specialised areas.

Joshi directed the NTA to ensure strict compliance with examination protocols and overhaul its confidential operations, including secluded rooms, air-gapped systems and device deposit procedures. The NTA has also been asked to conduct a comprehensive audit of its examination processes and submit a report on the corrective measures taken.

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The development followed the agency's announcement on Sunday night that the UGC-NET in English, Commerce and Sociology would be conducted again after a committee found anomalies in the three papers. The test for English and Commerce will be held on September 9, while that for Sociology will be on September 10.

The NTA conducted UGC-NET June 2026 from June 22 to 30 across 87 subjects for junior research fellowship, eligibility for assistant professor posts and admission to PhD programmes.

Student organisations including the National Students Union of India, Students' Federation of India, All India Students' Association and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan held protests in Delhi and announced nationwide demonstrations against the re-examination.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad also expressed concern, saying students' future could not be compromised and the NTA must be held accountable.

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also criticised the government and called for accountability at the NTA. Several other opposition leaders accused the agency of putting students through unnecessary hardship.

The NTA said it received multiple complaints about errors in the three papers and formed a committee to examine them. The committee identified the anomalies and recommended re-conducting the examinations to ensure fairness.

An NTA source said the agency's responsibility was not only to conduct error-free examinations but also to respond promptly when anomalies were detected.

The agency, the source said, had chosen to acknowledge the errors and take corrective action rather than ignore the problem.