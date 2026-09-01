Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday commended the people for the 7.8 per cent GDP growth rate and, in the same breath, urged citizens to avoid foreign travel and destination weddings to emphasise the 'Swadeshi' movement.

He delivered the message through an Instagram video after the country's economy grew at a faster-than-expected 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter. He emphasised the fact that the growth was achieved despite wars, instability and supply chain disruptions.

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Despite beating expectations for the first quarter, GDP growth slowed from a barnstorming 8.6 per cent in the previous quarter.

"I want to congratulate the people of the country for 7.8 per cent GDP growth. It has been possible due to their collective resolve and efforts. India has achieved this milestone despite conflicts, wars and instability everywhere," Modi said.

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The prime minister said that if people continue to stress Swadeshi and self-reliance, the country's youth will be presented with a developed India in the 100th year of Independence.

He also asked people not to go on foreign holidays, host weddings abroad or buy gold unless necessary to promote the movement.

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"Don't travel to foreign countries for tourism. Avoid organising destination weddings in foreign countries. We should live by the mantra of 'Wed in India'. Avoid buying gold if it's not necessary," the prime minister said in his message.

Notably, he made the same call a few months ago amid the raging Middle East conflict.

The prime minister said that since the 2020 COVID pandemic, there has been no stability anywhere, but India has progressed well.

He said certain people in India have been trying to spread negativity and falsehood, but the country grew all the same. "We have to maintain the speed of our growth. We have to grow. And for that, we must become self-reliant. The youth's dreams need our hard work to be realised. Let's not be lacking in efforts," he said.

Modi said his government's policies are good and its intentions are clear, and that is why the country is reaching new heights of progress.

"If we continue to emphasise self-reliance, I have full faith that when we reach 100 years of independence, we will hand over a developed India to our youth."