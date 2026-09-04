An IndiGo flight from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar hit a pole while being parked at Srinagar airport on Friday. While the aircraft suffered damage, there were no injuries to the passengers or crew members.

Flight 6E 225 (VT-NOG) was being positioned at Bay No. 6 at 9.02 am when it came into contact with the Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) pole during the parking process, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said in a statement.

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"All passengers and crew members are safe, and no injuries have been reported," it said, adding that the passengers and crew safely deboarded using manual aircraft stairs.

The AAI said the details and circumstances leading to the incident will be examined by the appropriate authorities according to the prescribed procedures.

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"The exact cause will be ascertained following the completion of the inquiry, and no conclusion regarding the cause is being drawn at this stage," the statement read.

Airport operations remained normal, with flight arrivals and departures continuing as per schedule, it added.