Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of being "deshdrohis" (traitors) as they had "destroyed" India's vote, and demanded the immediate resignation of the CEC.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also asserted that Modi and Shah would be investigated for what he alleged they had done to the country.

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Targeting Kumar, Gandhi alleged that the CEC's actions amounted to an act against the Indian nation.

"This is an attack on the Constitution and the legal structure of the country. You were supposed to ensure that the vote was protected. We have enough information to prove this with certainty. There are going to be consequences to this. We are not going to let democracy be destroyed and sit silent. Those responsible will be punished," Gandhi said at a press conference at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi.

Gandhi also suggested that Kumar should turn approver, saying that doing so would amount to an act of nationalism.

"PM Modi and Home Minister Shah are both going to be investigated for what is being done. They are at the top of this conspiracy and they will be investigated for what they have done to this country," Gandhi said.

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Calling Modi, Shah and Kumar "deshdrohis", Gandhi alleged that they had destroyed the vote and, consequently, India's democracy.

Also Read Election Commission and Voters: Trust must run both ways

He played videos of Modi and Shah and asked the media to listen to their tone. In the videos, Shah is heard saying that the BJP would remain in power for 30 years, while Modi is heard raising the slogan, "Abki Baar 400 Paar".

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"No political leader who operates in a democratic environment can make such statements," Gandhi said.

India has a fundamental force called anti-incumbency, which begins to resist those in power and "does not spare anybody", he added.