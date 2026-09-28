Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday launched the 22-carat one-gram gold ring scheme - Maternal Uncle Gold Ring Scheme (Thaaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam) - for newborn babies, fulfilling a key electoral promise.

Rolling out the scheme at the Government Rajaji hospital here, Vijay held the babies for a while and gave away the gold rings. The government has earmarked ₹755.83 crore for the scheme.

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The welfare initiative is aimed at honouring motherhood, promoting women's health and encouraging institutional births by attracting more families to public healthcare. According to PTI, the police have put in place a five-tier security arrangement in the city from the airport in view of the Chief Minister's multiple programmes.

#WATCH | Madurai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay distributes gold rings to newborns at the Government Rajaji Hospital after inaugurating the state government's flagship 'Thaaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam' (Maternal Uncle Gold Ring Scheme). (Visuals: TN DIPR) https://t.co/xKhlPzKx7z — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2026

The state government has already procured 1.28 lakh gold rings for the initial rollout of the programme targeting the children born in state-run hospitals, to native mothers. The scheme applies to eligible babies born on or after June 22, 2026