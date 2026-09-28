Students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab's Phagwara clashed with police on Sunday during a protest over allegations that a female student was raped on campus. The violence left several police personnel injured, damaged multiple vehicles and prompted the university to suspend classes for 10 days.

The protest began near Girls' Hostel-3 around 1 am after students alleged that a female student had been raped by a plumber three days earlier. They claimed the hostel warden had been informed, but no action was taken. Police later registered an FIR against an unknown person based on the students' complaint and formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the allegation.

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LPU, however, denied that any rape had taken place on campus and described the allegations as "false, baseless and fabricated" rumours. The university also released a video statement by three female students staying in Room 504 of the hostel, who said no such incident had occurred.

The protest continued through the day, with students blocking NH-44 outside the campus from around 8 am, causing major traffic disruptions. Several rounds of talks between the students and university management failed to resolve the standoff.

The situation escalated around 7.30 pm when police attempted to clear the highway blockade. Officials said protesters hurled bottles at the police, following which personnel resorted to a mild lathi charge. The students then moved towards the campus and allegedly pelted stones at police personnel and attacked their vehicles.

Two police vehicles were set on fire, while four to five vehicles were damaged, according to police. Several police personnel were injured in the clashes. Additional forces from Kapurthala, Jalandhar Rural and Hoshiarpur were deployed, and a team led by ADGP M F Farooqui entered the campus later in the evening.

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Jalandhar Range DIG Naveen Singla said the situation had been brought under control and that traffic movement on NH-44 would be restored soon. "The situation has been brought under control. Traffic movement on NH-44 will be restored soon," Singla said.

He said the SIT would examine forensic evidence, CCTV footage and call records as part of the investigation. The probe will also involve student representatives, he added.

According to Singla, the students said the alleged victim, who was staying at Hostel No. 3, had returned home after no action was taken on the complaint.

LPU Vice Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu said the university was unaware of any such incident but would cooperate with the investigation. Students have also demanded that the hostel staff be made up entirely of women, he said.

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The university has suspended classes for 10 days from Monday and postponed midterm examinations until further notice.

The unrest also saw students climbing onto a decommissioned MiG-23UM aircraft and a military tank displayed on the campus. Videos circulating on social media purportedly showed protesters damaging window panes, flower pots, shops, vehicles and an ATM kiosk, with some objects reportedly set on fire.

Police diverted traffic from the affected stretch of NH-44 to alternate routes as the blockade continued, leaving long queues of vehicles stranded.

The students also demanded that LPU Founder-Chancellor Ashok Mittal, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, meet them and address their concerns. They sought assurances that their access to the University Management System would not be blocked and that students would not face reprisals for participating in the protest.

Singla also said students had raised concerns over the death by suicide of a Telangana student at LPU around 15 days ago. He said action would be taken if the investigation found evidence of foul play.

The developments at LPU came a day after protests at Chitkara University in Patiala over unverified claims concerning the deaths of two female students. Police have said the claims in that case were unverified.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticised the AAP government over the LPU violence, alleging that the incident reflected a failure of law and order in the state. He also questioned the government's response to the students' concerns.

(With PTI inputs)