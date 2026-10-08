Following a confrontation with the police in the national capital on Wednesday, INDIA bloc MPs have vowed to stage a bigger protest on Thursday against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The decision to hold another protest was discussed among the parties on Wednesday after they were stopped from reaching Jantar Mantar during a coordinated mobilisation involving MPs from several parties. The leaders said more MPs would join the agitation.

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The opposition parties had worked out a plan to move together after a luncheon meeting hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Three air-conditioned buses were arranged to transport the MPs, with the parties coordinating the movement and ensuring representation from different constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

After the meeting, the MPs moved together to the buses parked on Janpath and set off for Jantar Mantar.

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The buses were stopped on Ashoka Road, near the Shangri-La hotel, about two kilometres from Jantar Mantar. The MPs had the option of remaining inside the buses if there was no provocation. However, after seeing protesters on the ground, the leaders decided to get off and proceed with the agitation, sources said.

Several opposition leaders were detained after they staged a sit-in and raised slogans demanding Kumar's resignation.

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The INDIA bloc parties also discussed their efforts to seek a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu. A meeting with a delegation of 15 leaders was sought, while 10 members have been permitted to meet the President, the sources said. Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is expected to be part of the delegation.

Wednesday's mobilisation came a day after INDIA bloc MPs marched from Parliament towards the Election Commission (EC) headquarters and staged an around eight-hour sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan after being stopped by police.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other leaders were detained at the end of the protest.

The opposition parties have been demanding Kumar's resignation over allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

The protests followed a September 25 report in The Indian Express on alleged irregularities in the SIR process and differences among the election commissioners over certain decisions.