New Delhi: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who was detained by Delhi Police ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, was released late on Saturday night, a police official said on Sunday.

A police source said Rathee could be detained again or face further legal action if he attempts to reach Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders.

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Rathee was detained from his residence in Sector 56 of Gurugram on Saturday as Delhi Police stepped up security to prevent protesters from gathering at Jantar Mantar. The protest was called to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The detention came amid a major security crackdown across the national capital. More than 7,000 protesters were detained at multiple locations, according to police sources.

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Several opposition leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar, were also detained while attempting to join the protest.

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were placed under preventive arrest after being detained at the airport.

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Meanwhile, Delhi Police are likely to register multiple FIRs in connection with alleged assaults on police personnel during the protest, a senior officer said.