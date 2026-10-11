‘I was not detained, I was kidnapped’: Dhruv Rathee
Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 11 , 2026 03:12 PM IST
1 minute Read
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee alleged that plainclothes men kidnapped, injured and held him incommunicado for nearly a day ahead of a planned protest in Delhi, while also confirming his Indian citizenship via video.
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee alleged that plainclothes men kidnapped, injured and held him incommunicado for nearly a day ahead of a planned protest in Delhi, while also confirming his Indian citizenship via video.
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee alleged that plainclothes men kidnapped, injured and held him incommunicado for nearly a day ahead of a planned protest in Delhi, while also confirming his Indian citizenship via video.
New Delhi: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on Sunday alleged that around 20 people in plain clothes took him from his Gurugram residence and moved him between police stations ahead of the planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi on October 10.
In a video posted on X, Rathee said the men entered his house around 7 am on Saturday while he was asleep and took him away before he could ask who they were. He alleged that he was denied access to a phone and was not allowed to contact his lawyer for around 22-23 hours. He also claimed he sustained injuries while being taken out of his bedroom.
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“I was not detained, I was kidnapped,” Rathee said, questioning the manner in which he was taken away.
Addressing rumours about his citizenship, Rathee displayed his passport in the video and asserted that he was an Indian citizen. He also rejected claims that he had not intended to participate in the protest.
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Rathee described the restrictions imposed ahead of the demonstration as an “unofficial emergency” and said he would continue to speak out on issues concerning the country. He further claimed that people were monitoring his movements and that he was unable to leave his house.
The incident came ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. (PTI inputs)