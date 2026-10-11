The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Sunday reiterated its commitment to the agitation demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, stating that the protests would continue despite resistance from the state machinery.

CJP leaders alleged that the Modi government had created an “emergency-like situation” through train cancellations, restrictions on protests and the detention of activists, turning the state against its own citizens.

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CJP leader Saurav Das alleged that the authorities could have invited a delegation for talks instead of restricting protesters seeking to demonstrate at a designated venue.

Demonstrators shout slogans from inside a police vehicle after being detained during a protest demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities, in New Delhi, Saturday. Photo: PTI. Scenes from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Photos: Malayala Manorama, PTI Police personnel detain activists of various student bodies amid continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in the Connaught Place area, New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Photo: PTI. Police personnel detain activists of various student bodies amid continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in the Connaught Place area, New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Photo: PTI. Police personnel detain a woman activist during a demonstration called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: PTI. Police personnel detain activists of various student bodies in the Connaught Place area, amid continued calls for demonstrations by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Photo: PTI. Scenes from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Photos: Malayala Manorama, PTI Scenes from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Photos: Malayala Manorama, PTI Scenes from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Photos: Malayala Manorama, PTI Police detain a protester during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi. Photo: Reuters Security personnel detain protesters during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, near the protest site in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters CPM leader Brinda Karat was detained by the Delhi Police during the protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Manorama CPM leader P K Sreemathy was detained by the Delhi Police during the protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Manorama A demonstrator shouts slogans from inside a police bus after being detained during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), at Connaught Place, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. Photo: PTI. Police personnel detain activists of various student bodies amid continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in the Connaught Place area, New Delhi, on Sunday. Photo: PTI. Scenes from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Photos: Malayala Manorama, PTI Security personnel stand guard at Ashoka Road following continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI.

“They illegally detained us. They said there should be no breach of peace for one year. The breach of peace has been caused by Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar,” he said, referring to the condition imposed on the leaders' release.

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The CJP also clarified in a post on X that its leaders had not signed any bond pledging not to protest.

“No CJP leader has signed any bond that says they will not protest any more. The bond refers to refraining of breach of peace. But participating in a peaceful protest is a Constitutional right and DOES NOT breach peace,” (sic) the post said.

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“The protests are on... Protests will happen not just in Delhi but the whole country,” Das said at the press conference.

The press conference was held after CJP leaders and around 7,000 other protesters were detained by the Delhi Police at multiple locations across the national capital on Saturday, as police prevented demonstrators from reaching Jantar Mantar. Several opposition leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar, were also detained while attempting to join the protest.

Also Read Press bodies condemn detention of journalists during Delhi protests, demand apology

Three CJP leaders — Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka — who were detained inside an Air India aircraft after it landed in Delhi on Saturday, were released by an Executive Magistrate's court on Sunday. They were released on bonds requiring them to maintain peace and good behaviour for one year.

The party had planned to launch an indefinite protest on October 10, but the Delhi Police denied permission, citing procedural issues and law and order concerns. The CJP and opposition groups have alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise led to the deletion of 13 crore voters from electoral rolls, raising concerns about voter exclusion and transparency.