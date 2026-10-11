New Delhi: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has called for a fresh protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi at 10 am today, a day after Delhi Police detained party leaders and hundreds of protesters were prevented from reaching the designated protest venue.

In a video posted on the party's official X account, current organisation in-charge of CJP Ajinkya Shinde called on supporters to return to Jantar Mantar and continue the agitation. The announcement comes amid heightened security in the national capital following Saturday's widespread detentions.

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory warning of possible disruptions on key roads in view of the planned demonstration. Traffic diversions are scheduled to remain in force from 6 am on Sunday until further notice, with commuters advised to avoid non-essential travel and allow extra time for journeys through central Delhi.

The affected stretches include routes around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Minto Road and Sansad Marg. Traffic arrangements may be modified depending on the situation on the ground.

Why is CJP protesting?

The CJP-led agitation seeks the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and concerns over voter registration. The party has alleged that the revision exercise resulted in the deletion of 13 crore voters from electoral rolls.

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The Election Commission's handling of the revision process has come under criticism from opposition parties and several groups, which have raised concerns about voter exclusion and transparency.

The CJP had planned to hold an indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar from October 10. However, Delhi Police denied permission for Saturday's demonstration, citing procedural issues and law-and-order concerns.

Leaders detained, protesters scattered across Delhi

Saturday's protest was marked by heavy security deployment, barricades and detentions across the capital. CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained at Delhi airport shortly after arriving on a flight from Mumbai.

Protesters who attempted to reach Jantar Mantar were stopped at multiple locations, while several groups tried to regroup at places including Connaught Place, Gole Market and Dilli Haat. Opposition leaders, including former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM general secretary M A Baby, were also detained during the day's developments.

The authorities deployed police and paramilitary personnel in large numbers, while restrictions were imposed around the protest venue and other parts of central Delhi.

With the top leadership in detention, the CJP named Shinde to lead the demonstration. The party maintained that the agitation would continue until its demands were met.

Fresh mobilisation amid tight security

The latest call for a Sunday gathering signals the CJP's intention to continue its campaign despite Saturday's crackdown. Shinde has urged supporters to proceed towards Jantar Mantar and continue protesting even if they are stopped along the way.

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It remains to be seen whether protesters will be able to assemble at the designated venue amid the security restrictions and traffic diversions. The situation could develop further as supporters begin arriving in the area.