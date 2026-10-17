Kolkata: At least 17 were killed, and 15 injured in a stampede-like situation triggered by a crowd surge at a community Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of each deceased in the Kolkata stampede and ₹50,000 for the injured following the incident.

The incident occurred at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal as people waiting outside rushed forward amid rain, causing some to fall on the road, a senior police officer said. At least 25 people were taken to the state-run Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in serious condition, a police officer told PTI.

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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal, Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and other senior officials visited the hospital to assess the situation and meet the injured. Disaster management personnel have been deployed at the site.

"The stampede in Kolkata is extremely distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Office said in a post on X.

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Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chorbagan puja pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time," she said.