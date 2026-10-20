Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said protests in a democracy should aim to resolve problems rather than deepen social divisions, warning that agitations could be used to serve political interests instead of public welfare. Addressing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's annual Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur, Bhagwat cited recent upheavals in Bangladesh, Nepal, France and Albania to argue that attempts to change regimes rarely deliver the promised results. "They claim that changing a regime will change the situation, but that has never really happened," he said.

Bhagwat alleged that forces pursuing their own interests use regime change to alter political circumstances. He said a stronger India would constrain such forces, making the country a target of attempts to weaken and divide it. While some global powers want India to develop, they do not want it to become too powerful as that could challenge their dominance, he added. On protests in a democracy, Bhagwat said public grievances were inevitable, but demonstrations should focus on finding solutions. "Problems will remain, and protests are inevitable in a democracy.

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But what should the purpose of protests be? They should be aimed at finding solutions," he said. He cautioned that protests driven by objectives other than public welfare could become political instruments, fuelling hostility towards individuals, groups or ideologies. Bhagwat urged political leaders, protesters and the administration to ensure that their actions did not create bitterness or divisions in society.

"However intense our emotions may be, we must respect the limits set by our Constitution, the norms of civilised public discourse and standards of decent conduct," he said. The RSS chief also called for greater discernment among the younger generation in consuming information, flagging concerns over unchecked content, particularly on over-the-top (OTT) platforms. He urged the government to consider appropriate regulations in the interest of society, noting that several countries had introduced restrictions on social media platforms after experiencing their adverse effects.

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India, too, was increasingly recognising the need for such measures, particularly with regard to OTT platforms, he said. At the same time, young people must learn to distinguish between appropriate and inappropriate content, even when information is freely accessible, Bhagwat added. Emphasising the need for balanced and holistic development, he said progress should go beyond material comforts. Science and technology could improve lives and promote rational thinking, but they were means rather than ends. Development driven solely by consumerism and materialism could bring convenience at the cost of greater social and human losses, he said.

Bhagwat described drug addiction as a serious national problem that required timely intervention by both the government and society. Parents and elders should help young people develop the discernment needed to stay away from harmful influences and activities, he said. Referring to the devastating floods in Nepal, Bhagwat said they could partly be attributed to the consequences of one-sided development across the Himalayan region, which spans several countries. On artificial intelligence (AI), he said people must learn to use and master the technology without compromising ethical principles. "We can already see how many fake videos are being generated using AI. A new tool has become available for spreading false propaganda," he said. Bhagwat also stressed that national unity was rooted in an emotional bond rather than a transactional relationship.

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"All of us Indians are one, and our unity is internal. It is a unity of the heart. It is not a bargain or a contract," he said. He alleged that certain forces exploited social differences, encouraged a sense of victimhood among communities and sought to undermine public faith in the country's institutions to create discontent and disorder. India's firm policies, leadership and growing national consciousness among the younger generation had strengthened the country, he said.

The RSS chief called for a Hindu vision rooted in universal brotherhood, spirituality and humanity, saying India should develop a new model of integrated and balanced development to guide the world. Explaining the Hindu vision, Bhagwat said it was not defined by any particular form of worship, food habits, language, customs, lifestyle or political ideology. The Hindu spirit had the capacity to unite the world without forcing anyone to abandon their identity or destroying the distinctive identities of different communities, he said.

Citing the phrase "Sa Prathama Sanskriti Vishwavara", Bhagwat referred to India's civilisational tradition and said the RSS sought to build a well-organised and strong Hindu society. He asserted that this effort was not opposed to respecting all faiths or preserving the emotional unity of the nation. Bhagwat performed shastra puja (weapon worship) at the Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur.